Sitting without a precise direction for the stock exchanges of the Old Continent. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib ends unchanged at 27,626 points, with Enel down 3.9% after the announcement of the appointment of Cattaneo as CEO. Sales also on Finecobank (-1.7%), Banca Generali (-1.7%) and Terna (-1.6%). On the other hand, Moncler increased (+4.45%), in a positive luxury sector in the wake of the accounts of Lvmh. Leonardo (+3.2%) and Amplifon (+2.5%) also performed well.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread was little moved at 184 bp, with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.21%. The euro/dollar returns above 1.1 while oil (Brent) falls below 87 dollars a barrel.

Tonic Wall Street in the first hours of trading, after the data on producer prices which showed a monthly reduction of 0.5% and a slowdown in growth on an annual basis to 2.7%. Claims for unemployment benefits were also widespread, rising to 239,000.

All this in the aftermath of the consumer price report and the publication of the Fed’s minutes, which consolidated the hypothesis of another rate hike of 25 basis points in May and a reduction in expectations on the terminal rate. Now the focus is now on the quarterly season which will start tomorrow.

