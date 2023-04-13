Piazza Affari closes unchanged Piazza Affari closes unchanged with the Ftse Mib which stands at 27,726 points. He fails the attack at an altitude of 28,000 which represents the record for fifteen years. In the wake of the accounts of Lvmh the best title in Milan is Moncler up 4.45% to 65.78 euros, followed by Leonardo at +3.21% and Amplifier to +2.5%. The worst title, however, is Enel down by 3.92% to 5.757 euros in the wake of the appointment of new top management.

Closing on unchanged levels also for the spread between Btp and Bund. At the end of the session, the yield differential between the ten-year benchmark Btp and the same German maturity is indicated at 185 basis points, stable from the day before. The yield of the ten-year BTP rose slightly, reaching a last position at 4.22% from the previous 4.21%.

US inflation

Inflation continues to fall in the US: yesterday consumer inflation fell to 5%, the lowest since May 2021, today wholesale, given that producer prices rose by 0.5% per month, better than forecasts, a decline not seen since spring 2020 Last night the minutes of the Fed’s monetary policy meeting in March put the barometer of the economy towards recession. Two pieces of news that ignite the bets on the tightening of monetary policy in the US. As a result, the dollar weakens. Result: gold and the euro at their highest levels for a year compared to the greenback. Wall Street, after stuttering in recent sessions, rises despite fears of a recession. Tomorrow the first quarterly reports, those of the big banks, will be able to give an indication of the health of credit.