Piazza Affari archives a colorless session with the Ftse Mib which closes down by 0.11% at 24,832.70 points.

Yesterday the Fed’s minutes were released, from which it emerged that several members of the FOMC believe it is necessary to curb inflation but without slowing down the economy too much. Indications that consolidate the prospect of a few more rate hikes (one or two) this year and then start the cuts in 2024.

This morning Istat published the preliminary inflation estimates for December. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell slightly to +11.6% year-on-year from +11.8% in November. On a monthly level, however, the increase was higher than expected at +0.3% (expectations unchanged at +0.1%) but lower than the previous value of +0.5%.

Returning to Piazza Affari, Tenaris (+2.9%) and CNH (+1.5%) are the best performers of the session.

Purchases also on Stellantis (+1%) even if it underperformed the US registration market in the fourth quarter, recording a drop of 16% to 348 thousand units.

Positive Unicredit (+0.7%) which is preparing the disposal of a mixed portfolio of non-performing loans (bad loans and Utp) with a value between 900 million and one billion euros. This was reported by MF, signaling that the sale could materialize by January.

Little move Enel (-0.2%). As reported by MF, Plenitude (Eni’s subsidiary in the retail and renewable activities) may be interested in participating in the tender for the sale of Enel’s gas portfolio in Spain.

At the bottom of the main list we find Hera (-3.4%) and Amplifon (-2.7%).