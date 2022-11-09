Home Business Piazza Affari closes up, Banco BPM rallies
Piazza Affari closes up, Banco BPM rallies

Positive tune also today for Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib closed an increase of 0.36% to 23,780 points. From the US midterm elections it emerges that the Republicans, as expected, will take control of the House of Representatives, while the outcome in the Senate hangs in the balance.

Among the individual securities of the Ftse Mib we note the + 5.54% of Recordati, + 4% of Iveco and + 3.08% of Terna. Banco BPM also performed well (+ 1.84%) in the wake of the quarterly report beyond expectations.

In the rear, on the other hand, TIM (-1.89%) despite rumors of a possible takeover bid among the options being studied by the new government there would also be an offer on all of TIM by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti rather than buying only the fixed network to be combined with Open Fiber.

