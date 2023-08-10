Home » Piazza Affari closes up by 1%. Well Tim and Moncler
Business

by admin
The lower-than-expected growth of US inflation in July gave confidence to European markets and stock exchanges which closed higher.

The reference index, the Ftse Mib, recorded a rise of 0.94%, and Frankfurt also did well with +0.9%. And the Cac40 of Paris with a decisive increase of 1.5%.

Fueling the optimism was the US inflation data. Consumer prices in the United States rose in line with expectations by 0.2% on a monthly basis, while the yearly figure rose by 3.2%, slightly below expectations at 3.3%.

‘The data is compatible with the hypothesis of the Fed pause in September’, signal the analysts of Intermonte, recalling that in any case, before the September meeting of the FOMC, the monetary policy committee of the Federal Reserve, another data on inflation will be published that of August.

Returning to Piazza Affari, the best stocks in today’s session were Moncler with 3.6%, Banco Bpm +2.94% and Intesa Sanpaolo +1.9%. Tim also stands out (+2.75%), when the picture of the offer for NetCo is outlined.

On the foreign exchange market, the single currency strengthened against the major currencies with the greenback declining.

On the bond front, the Btp/Bund spread closed the session at 165 basis points.

