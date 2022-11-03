Thursday in trouble for Piazza Affari. The still hawkish tone shown by the Federal Reserve weighs heavily, raising rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time and taking them to the highest levels since 2008. Fed chairman Jerome Powell, on the one hand, said that the increase in rates will soon start to slow down, on the other hand it indicated that the terminal rate will likely be higher than previously expected. The market is now pricing in rates that could exceed the 5% threshold in the course of 2023. “Interest rate uncertainty remains high in the short term, where the key variables remain US labor market data and inflation, elements that they should start to cool down between the end of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 ”, remarks Luigi De Bellis, Co-Head of Research Team of Equita.

Still on the central bank front, the Bank of England today raised rates by 75 bps, noting however that future rates will not go up to the levels that the market expects thanks to the fact that the UK will have to deal with a prolonged recession. .

In Milan, the Ftse Mib dropped 0.42% at 22,706 points. The decline of approximately 3.26% for Stellantis stands out today, reporting revenues slightly higher than expected, confirming the guidance for the full year. Positive Intesa Sanpaolo (+ 1.28% to € 1.9696) which tomorrow will release the accounts for the 3rd quarter. The consensus of analysts collected by Bloomberg estimates for Intesa SanPaolo third quarter revenues of € 4.94 billion and a quarterly net profit of € 821.1 million.

TIM is also up today (+ 3.22% to 0.2183 euros) which yesterday benefited from new takeover bids launched by a consortium of players that would see not only CDP but also Vivendi, KKR and Macquarie. The operation would have the objective of allowing a reorganization of TIM’s activities outside the Stock Exchange, while maintaining the objective of establishing a single wholesale only network operator under CDP. The complexities for the operation, Equita Sim argues, would lie in the definition of the price as well as in the refinancing of the debt. The novelty with respect to what was previously circulated lies in Vivendi’s involvement in the offer.