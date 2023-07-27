Piazza Affari did well (+2.1%) and EU stock exchanges after the ECB

Day dedicated to shopping in Piazza Affari and on the other European stock exchanges, after the ECB meeting. In Milan, the Ftse Mib closed up 2.1% at 29,597 points, the highest since 2008.

Purchases in particular on Stm (+9%), which reversed course after a subdued start, on the day of the dissemination of the results. The company said demand for products in the automotive and industrial sectors sees no signs of weakening. Also in the light were Moncler (+6.8%) thanks to the accounts supported by sales in China, and Stellantis (+5.3%), ready to create a new joint venture for a high-power charging network in North America. On the other hand, Bper (-1.6%) and Mps (-1.15%) fell.

The ECB raised rates by 25 basis points as expected and confirmed the data-driven approach to future decisions. President Lagarde reiterated that inflation remains too high and, referring to the September meeting, she stated that there could be a new tightening as well as a pause.

Positive performance also for Wall Street in the aftermath of the Fed meeting and after the better-than-expected GDP figure, up 2.4% in the second quarter (first reading). The new weekly requests for unemployment benefits amounted to 221 thousand units, less than the 235 thousand expected, while the orders of durable goods increased beyond expectations (+4.7% against +1.3% of the consensus). Tomorrow the data on the core PCE index is expected, an important metric for US inflation.

In Italy, the business confidence index in Italy went from 108.2 to 109.1, partially recovering the drops of the previous two months, while consumer sentiment decreased from 108.6 to 106.7 although remaining above the average level for the period January-June 2023.

On Forex, the euro/dollar dropped to 1.10 after the ECB and US data while the dollar/yen recovered to 141.6. Among the raw materials, oil (Brent) advanced at 83.6 dollars a barrel. Declining yields on European bonds, with the Btp-Bund spread contracting to 159 bp and the Italian 10-year bond to 4.06%. On the other hand, yields on ten-year (3.94%) and two-year (4.92%) Treasuries increased.

