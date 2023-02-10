Piazza Affari loses 0.86%

The lights of the Piazza Affari rally go out The European stock exchanges all close with losses. They discount the rise in bond yields caused by the alarm of central bankers on the subject of inflation and interest rates. The situation is aggravated by the weakness of the GDP of Great Britain, unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter but in December the result was below expectations in December. Milan leaves 0.86% on the ground, maintaining a slight advantage over last week. The index stops at 27,268 points. He demonstrates that he does not have the strength to exceed the threshold of 28,000. In these conditions it is better to lighten up. If the downward trend prevails, there is the risk of losing at least 1000/1500 points. Return only when exceeding the 28,200 mark.

THE DAY OF THE VERY HOT

BANK GENERAL:

KBW cuts from Outperform a Market Perform target 36 euexpected weakness. Closing with a loss of 2.38% at €33.23

IVECO:

Quarterly better than expected across the board, BUY. Top closing at €8.95 +15.99%

UNICREDIT

Morgan Stanley raise the target from 17 to 21 eu and strengthen the BUY. Closing at €18.74 -1.22%

BONDS

The spread rises from 182 to 184 points following the European yield curve upwards. The 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) now pays 4.21% from 4.13%.

ENERG IA

PETROLIUM

Trade at 79.4 up 2.2%, +8.3% on the week. Russia has announced plans to cut oil production next month, following the introduction by the West of a price cap on Russian oil and petroleum products. It will cut 500,000 barrels a day, or about 5% of production, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced. Goldman Sachs has cut its forecasts. He sees Brent reaching $100 a barrel by December rather than mid-year. The bank is still among the most bullish on Wall Street when it comes to commodities and believes the market has entered a supercycle.

GAS

3.25% salt a 54,45 euro al megawattora.

CURRENCIES

The euro closed weak at around $1.0681,

ORO

Little moved a 1.863$