Subdued closure for the European stock exchanges and for Piazza Affari after the recent gains, thanks to the negative performance of Wall Street. The Ftse Mib ended down by 1.75% at 25,596 points, with sales above all on Tenaris (-4.9%), Stm (-3.8%), Cnh (-3.4%) and Saipem (- 3.3%). Snam also slows down (-2.2%) after the presentation of the strategic plan to 2026. In contrast only Leonardo (+1.9%) and Iveco (+1.6%), resists on Unicredit parity.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread remains little moved at 171 basis points, with the yield on the Italian ten-year bond in the 3.76% area. The minutes of the ECB were released during the day, from which it emerged that in the December meeting a large part of the Governing Council was in favor of another tightening by 75 basis points, against the 50 of the final decision.

Furthermore, Christine Lagarde spoke at the Davos forum reaffirming the ECB’s hard line in the fight against inflation, even if 2023 will be less negative than previous estimates for the eurozone economy.

On Forex, the euro/dollar oscillates around 1.08 while the dollar/yen returns to 128.5 with the partial recovery of the Japanese currency. Among raw materials, oil is gaining ground with Brent at 86 dollars and Wti close to 80.5 dollars a barrel, after the increase in stocks that emerged from US data.

In the US the quarterly season continues, waiting for the Netflix bills to be released tonight. Yesterday’s signs of an economic slowdown didn’t stop Fed officials from reaffirming the need for tighter monetary policy.

Meanwhile, today’s data offered a mixed picture, with homebuilding falling for a fourth consecutive month in December, while weekly jobless claims fell unexpectedly, falling to their lowest level since September, underlining the strength of the labor market.