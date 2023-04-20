Piazza Affari down despite the strength of the banks. Down the car

Tim fails to recover

Piazza Affari today opens lower in line with the other European stock exchanges. The Ftse Mib index marks a drop of 0.31%, confirming that the 28,000 level is currently impassable. Operators are cautious, awaiting signals on interest rate dynamics. Today the ECB will release the minutes of the March meeting in which a half point adjustment was decided; also awaited the intervention of Lagarde in the afternoon. As for the Fed, a Reuters poll gives a 0.25% rate increase in May and a stop for the rest of the year as the most probable. Among the macro data scheduled for today is the Eurozone consumer confidence index, tomorrow the PMIs. On the list good dynamics for bank stocks, with Bpm +0.6%, Intesa +0.6%, Bper +1%, Unicredit +0.9%. Weak Stellantis (-3.2%); yesterday the auto group announced the new financial director who will take over from Richard Palmer in July. Bad for the automotive Pirelli -1.3%, Ferrari -1.4%, Cnh +1.2% after the announcement of the exit from Russia. Tim in the spotlight after yesterday’s -8%. Investors fear that the new offers for the Cdp-Macquarie and KKR network will not be satisfactory.

Titles Piazza Affari

ENI

HSBC raises the target price from 15.20 to 16.25 euros, confirms the Buy.

JUVE

Waiting for the decision of the Sports Guarantee Board at Coni on the appeal of the Juventus club against the 15-point penalty imposed by the Federal Court of Appeal.

OVS

it expects “strong growth” in the coming years after a strong start to 2023 and having recorded double-digit increases in revenues and profits in the year ended at the end of January.

MPS

is focused on developing the business as per the industrial plan, writes MF quoting statements by CEO Luigi Lovaglio. According to the newspaper, for now, therefore, the expected wedding with another institution is not in sight.

SAIPEM

It closed the first quarter of 2023 with revenues up 41.6% to 2.58 billion euros and an adjusted Ebitda up from 115 million to 191.

The spread opens at 185.5 points, slightly up on yesterday’s close at 184 points. The 10-year yield drops to 4.339%.