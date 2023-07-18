Piazza Affari down to China. Only Wall Street dissociates itself

All of Europe descends

Weak closure for the European stock markets which moved cautiously throughout the session, held back by disappointing data on the Chinese economy. The performance of some industrial and banking stocks kept Piazza Affari afloat (the Ftse Mib -0.19%), in line with Frankfurt’s Dax40 (-0.2%) when the Paris Cac40 remained further behind ( -1.12%), weighed down by the luxury sector.

The Dragon has lost strength

Data on GDP, retail sales and youth employment in China disappointed market expectations, showing that the recovery of the Asian giant is weaker than expected and this also raises fears about the performance of the global economy , in a context in which the central banks of the USA and the Eurozone are in a phase of rising interest rates. Wall Street is moving above parity, with investors waiting for the many quarterly reports scheduled for tomorrow – the publication of which began last week – to better assess the health of the economy.

Leonardo’s Resurgence

In Milan, among the stocks, Leonardo closed at the top of the Ftse Mib (+2.52%), when the countdown for the publication of the accounts for the second quarter of 2023 started, which analysts expect to be solid, and Cnh Industrial ( +2.53%). Banco Bpm is also in the spotlight (+1.97%), after the agreement with the Bcc Iccrea Group and the FSI on e-money. Opposite signs for Nexi (-2.89%) and Moncler (-2.91%), which moved in line with the European luxury sector, penalized by the performance of the Chinese economy.

Slightly declining spreads

Closing down slightly due to the spread between BTp and Bund. The yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the German bond with the same duration is indicated at 168 basis points from the 169 points at Friday’s closing. The yield on the ten-year benchmark BTP increased slightly, closing at 4.17% from 4.16% in the previous reference.

The barrel lightens

The euro changes hands at 1.1236 dollars (1.1239 at the start and 1.1236 on Friday at the end), On the energy market. Brent falls by 0.99% to 79.08 dollars a barrel, after a brief burst above 80 dollars, and that expires in August on the WTI by 0.95% to 74.7 dollars a barrel. Gas is down by 2.2% to 25.4 euros per megawatt hour.

