Piazza Affari ends at -0.15%, spotlight on the Fed

Closing with little movement for European stock exchanges, in line with the performance of Wall Street in the first hours of trading, awaiting the conclusion of the Fed meeting. On Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib closed trading down by 0.15% at 30,295 points .

On the main basket of Piazza Affari, purchases especially on Leonardo (+4.3%), ready to sign an agreement with the Franco-German KNDS to form a joint venture, Amplifon (+3.4%) after the agreement for the the acquisition of the Audical Group which marks the entry of the Italian company into Uruguay, and Erg (+2.8%), while Telecom Italia (-3.7%) and Iveco (-2.3%) fall behind.

The spotlight will be on the Fed, which will leave rates unchanged and will release “dot plots” and updated estimates on growth and inflation. Chairman Powell will likely attempt to tone down expectations for cuts over the next 12 months, currently amounting to four 25bp moves starting in May. Meanwhile, data on producer prices for November show zero change on a monthly basis and a slowdown to 0.9% on an annual basis (from 1.2% in October).

Tomorrow the ECB and the Bank of England will meet, which in turn should keep the cost of money unchanged.

On bonds, the BTP/Bund spread narrows slightly to 176 basis points, with the yield on the Italian 10-year bond falling to 3.93%. The 10-year Treasury stands at 4.15% and the Bund stands at 2.17%.

Among raw materials, gold is little moved at 1,983 dollars per ounce while Brent oil prices recover slightly after US data on inventories which showed a drop beyond expectations.

On Forex, the euro/dollar remains close to 1.08 while the dollar/yen slips to 145.1.

