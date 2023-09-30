Piazza Affari ends at +0.3% on the day of inflation

Positive closing for European stock markets, albeit below intraday highs. On Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib ended up 0.3% at 28,243 points, with Diasorin (+2.25%), Prysmian (+1.8%) and Campari (+1.8%) in the spotlight, while especially Banco Bpm (-1.8%), Tenaris (-1.8%), Iveco (-1.5%) and Saipem (-1.5%) fell.

Global equities had a difficult month in September, weighed down by the prospect of long-term higher rates from central banks.

Eurozone inflation data were released during the day, showing a slowdown in consumer prices to 4.3% and a core index falling to 4.5%.

In Italy, CPI Nic inflation drops to 5.3% but the harmonized figure rises to 5.7%.

Wall Street was also positive, after the slowdown in the core PCE index, the Fed’s favorite indicator for assessing inflation, at 3.9% per year.

Signs that suggest that the cost of money will be maintained at current levels by the ECB and the Fed, also awaiting next week’s US job report.

Tension on the bond market subsides, with 10-year Treasuries falling to 4.55%. The BTP-Bund spread remains in the 194 bp area, with the BTP falling to 4.78%.

Among raw materials, Brent trades just below 93 dollars a barrel, while on Forex the euro/dollar slips again to 1.057.

