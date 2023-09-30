Home » Piazza Affari ends at +0.3% on the day of inflation
Business

Piazza Affari ends at +0.3% on the day of inflation

by admin
Piazza Affari ends at +0.3% on the day of inflation

Positive closing for European stock markets, albeit below intraday highs. On Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib ended up 0.3% at 28,243 points, with Diasorin (+2.25%), Prysmian (+1.8%) and Campari (+1.8%) in the spotlight, while especially Banco Bpm (-1.8%), Tenaris (-1.8%), Iveco (-1.5%) and Saipem (-1.5%) fell.

Global equities had a difficult month in September, weighed down by the prospect of long-term higher rates from central banks.

Eurozone inflation data were released during the day, showing a slowdown in consumer prices to 4.3% and a core index falling to 4.5%.

In Italy, CPI Nic inflation drops to 5.3% but the harmonized figure rises to 5.7%.

Wall Street was also positive, after the slowdown in the core PCE index, the Fed’s favorite indicator for assessing inflation, at 3.9% per year.

Signs that suggest that the cost of money will be maintained at current levels by the ECB and the Fed, also awaiting next week’s US job report.

Tension on the bond market subsides, with 10-year Treasuries falling to 4.55%. The BTP-Bund spread remains in the 194 bp area, with the BTP falling to 4.78%.

Among raw materials, Brent trades just below 93 dollars a barrel, while on Forex the euro/dollar slips again to 1.057.

See also  Sisal, ahead with the IPO in 2022. Interest from European groups

You may also like

Tokyo’s Core Inflation Rate Continues to Slow, Affirming...

Microsoft wants to power its AI data centers...

Target Circle Week: Massive Discounts and Exclusive Offers...

BMW R 1300 Gs, what the new German...

3D printer from the Czech Republic – “You...

The Dollar Reaches Seven-Month High as Exchange Rates...

Porsche on the stock exchange, disappointing balance sheet...

Lucky Winner of $1.6 Billion Mega Millions Prize...

TIM gives new life to telephone booths: digital...

A Moderate-Intensity El Niño Event Predicted for Autumn,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy