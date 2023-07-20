Home » Piazza Affari ends at +0.4%, Wall Street down
Business

Piazza Affari ends at +0.4%, Wall Street down

by admin
Piazza Affari ends at +0.4%, Wall Street down

Positive day for the European stock exchanges, including Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib closed up by 0.4% at 28,815 points, with purchases in particular of Tenaris (+2.7%), Pirelli (+2.2%) and Bper (+2%). At the bottom of the main list are Erg (-1.7%), Inwit (-1.7%) and Stm (-1.5%).

Meanwhile, on Wall Street the S&P500 (-0.2%) and the Nasdaq (-1%) retreated, held back by the quarterly reports below the expectations of Netflix and Tesla released last night. The streaming giant disappointed revenue expectations and released a below-expected outlook for the third quarter, while the electric-car maker reported a decline in margins, weighed down by discounts implemented to boost volumes.

From the macro agenda came the US data, unexpectedly down, on weekly jobless claims, which rekindle the debate on the next moves of the Fed, increasing the probabilities of a new rate hike after next week’s meeting.

This supported the dollar and caused a rise in bond yields. On Forex, the euro/dollar depreciates to 1.114 while the exchange rate between the greenback and the yen rises above 140. Among the raw materials, oil (Brent) stabilizes at 79.5 dollars a barrel, with fears about demand and the strength of the dollar offset by the decline in US inventories.

In the fixed income sector, the US two-year yield rises to 4.86% and that of the ten-year yield to 3.85%. The Btp-Bund spread stands at 162 bp with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.1%.

See also  Ex-top manager from Daimler about AI: Germany is left behind

You may also like

WWF, Amnesty & Co.: That’s how much money...

Goldman Sachs Q2 Revenue Exceeds Expectations, But Net...

Kawasaki Z650RS, what the retro naked looks like...

Dollar weakness – Dollar worth as little as...

California resident wins $1,000,000 Powerball jackpot, with 36...

Solar Power Generation Sees Surge in Investment and...

Ddl capitals, on the multiple vote the Government...

Bitcoin Halving 2024: Explanation, Countdown & Halving Chart

Recycling, Conai reviews the environmental contribution. Increases for...

Passive income: Earn 550 euros in dividends per...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy