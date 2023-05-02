Piazza Affari ends at -1.65% with oil stocks down

Wall Street drags the European stock exchanges in the red and Piazza Affari closes sharply lower, with the Ftse Mib down by 1.65% to 26,630 points. Sales above all on companies in the oil sector, with Saipem (-7.3%), Tenaris (-5.4%) and Eni (-4.2%) at the end of the main list. Campari (+2.65%), Stm (+1.5%) and Prysmian (+0.9%) went against the trend.

Crude oil prices (Brent) fell by 4.5% to 75.7 dollars a barrel, thanks to weak data on the Chinese economy and data on US employment, as well as low trading volumes compared to the average.

On Wall Street, the main indexes lost about 1.5%, with banks under pressure again despite the rescue of First Republic by Jp Morgan and after statements by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, according to which the US they would risk default as early as June 1st.

All this, pending the resolutions of the Fed, which tomorrow will announce a rate hike of 25 basis points. A decision discounted by the markets, which will mainly focus on expectations for the following months.

Thursday instead will be the turn of the ECB, after today’s data on inflation in the eurozone, which accelerated to 7% in April, despite the slight drop in the core figure to 5.6%. In Italy, the consumer price index even rose to 8.3% per year, from 7.6% in March. In the US, data on job vacancies showed a decline for the third consecutive month, to its lowest level in almost two years.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread increased to 190 bp, with the Italian 10-year bond stable at 4.16%. Treasury rates fell sharply across the curve, with one-month maturities above 5% in the wake of fears about the US debt ceiling. Finally, on Forex, the euro/dollar continues to fluctuate in the 1.1 area and the greenback loses ground against the yen, slipping to 136.5.