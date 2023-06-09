Piazza Affari ends the eighth at -0.41%, Btp Valore collects over 18 billion

Weak day for the European stock exchanges, including Piazza Affari with the Ftse Mib which closed down by 0.41% to 27,162.02 points. Well tuned Erg (+1.8%), Stm (+1.2%) and Leonardo (+1.3%) while Bper (-2%) and above all Mps (-10.8%) lose ground after the CEO of Bper Luigi Montani and the president of Unipolsai (-0.4%%) Carlo Cimbri have excluded any interest in any mergers. Telecom Italia flat on the last day valid for submitting bids for the network.

Above all, next week’s Fed and ECB meetings are on investors’ radar. For the Washington institute, which will meet on 13/14 June, expectations are for a break in the restrictive cycle, while the ECB should increase the cost of money by 0.25%.

Among the macro data, the inflation numbers in China were released. In particular, the consumer price index in May rose on an annual basis by 0.2%, accelerating the pace compared to the +0.1% in April, but at a lower level than the +0.3% expected by the consensus of analysts. In Italy, industrial production collapsed by 1.9% in April (-7.2% on an annual basis), disappointing analysts’ expectations.

Focus also on the last day of placement of the Btp Valore, which totaled funding of 18.19 billion, and on the BOT auction in which the Treasury placed bonds worth 6.5 billion euros with yields rising by 18 cents compared to the auction a month ago, to 3.637%.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread contracted to 172 basis points, with the Italian 10-year down to 4.1%. Among raw materials, oil (Brent) is back above 76 dollars a barrel, while among currencies the euro/dollar remains little moved at 1.075. As for next week, in addition to the Fed and the ECB, the meetings of the Chinese central bank and the Boj will also be followed, as well as US data on consumer prices, producer prices, retail sales and confidence from the University of Michigan .