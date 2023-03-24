Session in the red for the European stock exchanges and for Milan, with the Ftse Mib down by 2.23% to 25,892.18 points, with the banks once again in the eye of the storm at the end of a turbulent week.

Among the big names in Piazza Affari, Iveco (-5%), Banco Bpm (-4.4%) and Unicredit (-4.1%) are falling back above all. Diasorin (+3.6%) and Recordati (+0.3%) closed against the trend.

Focus of the day on Deutsche Bank (-8.7%), which ended up in the sights of investors and fell to its lowest since last October after the surge in CDS, despite the reassurances of Christine Lagarde and German Chancellor Scholz on the solidity of the institution .

The news that two German banks will recall their AT1 bonds after the cancellation of 16 billion of Credit Suisse subordinated bonds by the Swiss government has also contributed to worsening the sentiment.

The banking chaos overshadowed the positive data on economic activity in the eurozone, with the preliminary March composite PMI jumping from 52 to 54.1 points, mainly driven by services while the manufacturing sector stagnated.

Next week, the focus will mainly be on the eurozone inflation data (Friday), expected to slow down to 7.1% (from the previous 8.5%).

Slight declines on Wall Street while bond yields travel down both in the US and in Europe. The 2-year Treasury fell to 3.73% and the 10-year to 3.36%. Spread Btp-Bund up slightly to 188 bp with the Italian 10-year bond close to 4%.

On Forex, the euro/dollar returns below 1.08 and the dollar/yen drops to 130.6 after the data on Japanese inflation at 3.5% for forty years. Among the raw materials, oil (Brent) stands at 74.5 dollars a barrel, however starting to end the week on the rise.