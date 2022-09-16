Home Business Piazza Affari ends the week badly, TIM thud (-8%)
Piazza Affari ends the week badly, TIM thud (-8%)

The last session of the week saw a clear prevalence of sales in Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib closed down 1.14% to 22,110 points. Recessive fears hold the market. The World Bank has warned about the risk of a global recession next year, triggered by the wave of tightening by central banks. Instead, the IMF said it expects some countries to enter recession in 2023, but it is too early to say whether there will be a widespread global recession. The quarterly report of the shipping giant Fedex contributed to further worsening sentiment, which did not provide guidance for 2023, citing the weakness of the Asian market and a worsening situation in Europe.

Among the individual stocks, the drops in Nexi (-2.66%) and Stellantis (-2.08%) stand out. Unicredit was also bad (-2.3%), a positive protagonist of the previous sessions. The worst of the Ftse Mib today was TIM with a drop of 8% at € 0.1829, on the new all-time lows. Barclays analysts today cut their estimates for 2023 on the European telecommunications sector, while on TIM the recommendation fell to underweight with a target price of 0.15 euros. Barclays analysts believe that Telecom Italia’s plans for restructuring and divestment of the fixed network could be called into question by the new government in the event of a statement by Fratelli d’Italia.

