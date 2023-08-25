Piazza Affari ends up (+0.5%) after Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole

Positive closure for Piazza Affari and the other European stock exchanges, while Wall Street continues above parity after Jerome Powell’s speech. The Ftse Mib closes trading up by 0.49% to 28,208.45 points, with purchases mainly on Iveco (+4.2%), UniCredit (+1.4%) and Italgas (+1.4%). On the other hand, Nexi (-0.9%), Banca Mps (-0.8%) and Tenaris (-0.6%) fell back. Focus of the day on the Fed chairman’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium. Powell said the US central bank stands ready to raise interest rates further if needed and intends to keep borrowing rates tight until inflation convincingly converges towards the 2% target. At the same time, the Fed could keep rates stable at its next meeting in September, as investors expect. Powell warned that the economy may not cool down as quickly as expected and rejected raising the target beyond the current 2%. From today’s macro agenda came the German data on GDP, which confirms stagnation in the 2nd quarter, and on the Ifo index, worsening in August. US consumer sentiment is also declining, according to the University of Michigan. On Forex, the euro/dollar remains below 1.08 and the dollar/yen above 146. Among raw materials, oil (Brent) goes up to 84.3 dollars a barrel, but is starting to close the eighth loss. On bonds, the 10-year BTP rises to 4.24%, while the BTP-Bund spread is around 166 bp. As for next week, focus on inflation in the Eurozone and on the report on the US labor market, in addition to the Chinese PMIs and the ECB minutes.

