Closing below parity for most of the European stock exchanges, including Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib ends down by 0.72% at 27,710.53 points, with purchases above all on Prysmian (+3.1%), Amplifon (+1.4%) and Nexi (+1.4%), while FinecoBank (-4.7%), Buzzi Unicem (-4.5%) and Banca Generali (-4.1%).

Meanwhile, Wall Street climbed slightly as investors welcome the release of the US initial jobless claims report.

From the macro front of the United States, the report on unemployment benefits was released, from which it emerged that, in the week ending March 4, the number of American workers who applied for the first time, in order to obtain benefits unemployment, rose 21,000 to 211,000, well above the 195,000 expected by economists polled by Dow Jones, and to a 2023 record level.

The four-week moving average also rose, marking an increase of 4,000 to 197,000, while the number of workers still receiving benefits increased by 69,000 to nearly 1.72 million, a record level since January 2022, therefore in more than a year.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread narrows to around 174.8 basis points, with the Italian ten-year yield at 4.38%.

Regarding the BTP Italia, the Ministry of the Economy and Finance announced that the corresponding value of securities purchased by small savers (retail) and institutional investors during the placement period was equal to 9,916.862 million euros. last March 6, 2023 and concluded today, March 9, at 12.

Meanwhile, the spread between US two-year and 10-year government bond yields narrowed to around 102 basis points on the data, after having exceeded 110 basis points in recent days. The reversal is considered a reliable sign of a recession.

The euro/dollar exchange rate remains slightly moved in the 1.058 area and the dollar/yen drops to around 136.2. Among raw materials, oil (Brent) recovered, returning above 83 dollars a barrel.