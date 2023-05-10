Piazza Affari falls together with the rest of Europe after the data on US inflation

Closing down for the stock exchanges of the Old Continent, including Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib closes the session down by 0.43% to 27,264.77 points, with gains on Banco Bpm (-3.7%) after yesterday’s exploit triggered by the first quarter results. Tenaris (-2%), Mps (-2.2%) and Banca Mediolanum (-2.2%), which released the accounts and data on collection, also fell. Going against the trend are Telecom Italia (+3.9%), Erg (+3.8%) and Diasorin (+3.3%). Meanwhile, Enel’s shareholders approved the appointment of Paolo Scaroni as chairman of the Board of Directors.

Contrasted Wall Street, after the data on inflation in April which showed an annual increase of 4.9%, a slight slowdown from 5% in March. Expectations were for a stable survey. The core figure shows growth of 5.5%, in line with estimates, against +5.6% in the previous month. The data supports the idea that the Fed may pause the tightening cycle in June, barring any surprises from forthcoming reports, especially wage growth.

The final data for April on German consumer prices also arrived in the morning, slowing down to 7.2% from 7.4% in March.

Declining yields on bonds, with the US two-year down 7 points after the inflation report. The Btp-Bund spread showed little change at 192 bp, with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.20%.

On Forex, euro/dollar remains in the 1.098 area while among raw materials, oil (Brent) holds just above 76.7 dollars a barrel.