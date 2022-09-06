Interlocutory day for Piazza Affari after the crash of the eve. In Europe the energy issue continues to hold its own after the announcement by the Russian energy giant Gazprom not to reactivate the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline. and Germany have entered into a gas-electricity pact. The agreement provides for an increase in gas supplies from France to Germany. For its part, Germany will continue to supply electricity to France to remedy the shortcomings caused by ongoing maintenance work on several French nuclear reactors.

On the central bank front, the tightening trend of global monetary policy continues with the Australian Reserve Bank raising rates by 50 basis points, taking them to the highest level since 2015. In China, after yesterday’s cut in the reserve ratio by of the People’s Bank of China, the government is speeding up the introduction of new policies to support growth. To date, Covid infections are intensifying with about 65 million inhabitants in lockdown (production areas for about 35% of Chinese GDP).

The Ftse Mib closed a zero change at 21,480 points. Stellantis is recovering (+ 1.34%) after the sharp decline in the coward; Pirelli also did well at + 3%. Moderate rebound for Tim (+ 0.4% to € 0.203). According to Bloomberg reports, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti would be in favor of postponing its bid for Tim’s network until after the September 25th elections. Initially, CDP should have presented its offer around mid-September, (while the deadline for the agreement should remain set for 31 October). goal of creating a single national network and thus avoiding duplication of investments.

On the other hand, oil stocks suffered today with ENI down by 2.75 percent and Tenaris down by 3.43%. Among the utilities, a difficult session for Hera (-5.14%) with Kepler Cheuvreux who cut the recommendation to hold from the previous buy. On the Russian gas price cap front, the EU has published some analysis documents on possible energy interventions, on the possible introduction of a price cap for gas from Russia and on possible changes to the TTF market mechanisms. “It will be verified whether the EU will also introduce financial support mechanisms to utilities”, remarks Equita, which in the utilities sector sees companies exposed to the risks associated with margin calls on derivatives of gas supply contracts (unknown exposures) at greater risk, supplies of gas to end customers (delinquency rate) and the purchase of gas for the CCGT plants, i.e. Enel, a2a, Iren and Hera.