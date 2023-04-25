Piazza Affari: Ftse Mib -1%, UniCredit and Banco BPM among the worst

Piazza Affari continues to remain under pressure, weighed down in particular by bank stocks. UniCredit continues to confirm itself among the worst stocks in the Ftse Mib, even if the stock reduces the losses of more than 3% suffered at the beginning of the session.

The Ftse Mib is confirmed as the worst share price in Europe: London limits the declines to -0.20%, Paris -0.63%, Frankfurt is flat with a change of -0.07%.

There are some news on UniCredit.

The bank led by Andrea Orcel is discounting, like other banking stocks, the news of the sharp drop in deposits that hit First Republic which, in March, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), had been bombarded by continuous sell off, in the wake of fears that it was the next institution to crash.

First Republic remains standing, but data demonstrates the massive hemorrhage of deposits that hit it in the first three months of the year.

The bank said it saw deposits drop 40.8% to $104.474 billion in the first quarter.

Analysts polled by Street Account had predicted a lower bank run, which would have brought the amount of deposits down to $145 billion.

The bank run from First Republic was therefore higher than expected by the consensus.

First Republic announced that the flight of deposits has leveled off as the panic engulfing Wall Street ends.

Specifically on UniCredit there are also some new features.

From the significant shareholdings disclosed by Consob yesterday, on April 24, 2023, it emerges that Goldman Sachs held an indirect stake in the capital of Piazza Gae Aulenti equal to 7.62% of the capital on April 18.

The participation of Goldman Sachs would therefore have dropped compared to the 8.20% in Unicredit of last April 14th.

Then there is also the other novelty that emerges from the minutes of the shareholders’ meeting of 31 March:

the one that sees the Cariverona Foundation as the protagonist, which has limited the historic stake in UniCredit to just one step away from the 1% threshold.

To the Radiocor news agency, some sources close to the Foundation headed by Alessandro Mazzucco reported that “Cariverona has restructured the size of its financial stake in UniCredit, following up on a medium-term plan, announced several times, with the aim to increase the diversification of asset investments”.

The sells also hit Mps, Banco BPM today in Piazza Affari. Among the best stocks Inwit Campari and Enel.