The Ftse Mib index of Piazza Affari opens slightly up, gaining 0.12% to 24,270.93 points in the first few minutes of the trading day, to then reset the increases. Saipem and Banca Mediolanum stand out on the list, with increases of 1%; they follow among the best stocks of the Ftse Mib Erg and Nexi, with gains of about half a percentage point. Among the worst Poste Italiane (-1.35%), Stellantis (-0.91%), Generali Assicurazioni (-0.61%).