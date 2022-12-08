Home Business Piazza Affari: Ftse Mib in the throes of uncertainty. The best and worst stocks at the start of the session
Business

Piazza Affari: Ftse Mib in the throes of uncertainty. The best and worst stocks at the start of the session

by admin

The Ftse Mib index of Piazza Affari opens slightly up, gaining 0.12% to 24,270.93 points in the first few minutes of the trading day, to then reset the increases. Saipem and Banca Mediolanum stand out on the list, with increases of 1%; they follow among the best stocks of the Ftse Mib Erg and Nexi, with gains of about half a percentage point. Among the worst Poste Italiane (-1.35%), Stellantis (-0.91%), Generali Assicurazioni (-0.61%).

