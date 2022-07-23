In the middle of the session, the Ftse Mib recorded a weak rise, equal to + 0.30%. Banks observed special on the Day After the resignation of Mario Draghi from the office of Prime Minister, the announcement of the dissolution of the Chambers by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and the date of the early elections set for next 25 September. Yesterday was also the historic ECB-Day, with Christine Lagarde’s ECB announcing the hike in the main reference rates of the euro area by 50 basis points, with effect from 27 July 2022 and, also, the instrument known in Italy as an anti-spread shield or BTP saves, baptized by the Eurotower TPI (Transmission Protection Instrument, TPI).

In a situation still characterized by the doom loop – that is, a deadly embrace with BTPs – the securities of Italian banks remain special.

UniCredit is under pressure with a loss of almost -2%, Banco BPM and Bper also hurt, Intesa SanPaolo was up but now it has zeroed its gains.

Thus the Equita analysts:

“In a scenario that promises to be volatile due to the geopolitical context, the market is pricing in further increases (in interest rates by the ECB) of 100 basis points between now and the end of 2022. The exit from the scenario of negative rates, in a non-recessive economic context, it will be an element of support for the profitability of the banking sector ”.

Equita added that it is also necessary to “evaluate the future decisions that will be taken regarding the remuneration of excess liquidity in a context of rising rates”.

The BTP-Bund spread today rises by more than + 2% to around 235 basis points.