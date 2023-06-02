Piazza Affari: Ftse Mib up after ok US Senate to Biden-McCarthy agreement. Default averted

The US Senate’s go-ahead to the agreement reached between US President Joe Biden and the Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, aimed at raising the US debt ceiling, confirms himself as the main market mover of today’s session of the financial markets.

The Ftse Mib index of the Milan stock exchange performed well, rising by more than 1%.

The stock exchanges in Frankfurt, Paris and London also rose by more than 1%.

It must be said that the euro area, however, continues to deal with the intention of Christine Lagarde’s ECB to continue the cycle of rate hikes, to combat the growth of inflation.

Although the latest data indicated that eurozone inflation growth slowed in May, rising by 6.1% – the lowest since February 2022 – ECB President Christine Lagarde said yesterday that the numbers are still “too high”.

Lagarde therefore stressed the need for rates to be raised further, until it is clear that inflation growth returns to the rate of 2%, the ECB’s target.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange performed well which, after the news of the US Senate’s ok to the bill aimed at raising the debt ceiling, shot up by 4% to 18,949.94 points.

The Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed the session with a gain of 1.21% to 31,524.22 points.

The approval of the Fiscal Responsibility Act by the Senate follows the ok of the US House of Representatives which, in the night between May 31 and June 1, approved the agreement reached between Biden and McCarthy. At this point, only the signature of US President Joe Biden is missing from the text.

The risk of a default by the United States by date X, set by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for Monday 5 June, has therefore been definitively averted.