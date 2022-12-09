Positive session for the Ftse Mib index which, however, after having opened with an increase of more than 0.40%, reduced gains, registering an increase of just 0.22%, to around 24,259 points.

In the spotlight Leonardo, which announced in a note that it is a strategic partner of the Gcap – Global Combat Air Programme, “aimed at the creation of a new generation system of systems for multi-domain operations, which will be operational from 2035”. The stock rises by more than 1%.

Leonardo explained that “the programme, which involves Italy, the UK and Japan, represents a challenge aimed at protecting and strengthening national technological and industrial sovereignty by ensuring prosperity, safeguarding distinctive skills, employment return and competitiveness of the Aerospace, Defense and Security sector on international markets. The Gcap will involve the entire Italian supply chain starting from universities and research centers up to SMEs and the leading national industries involved. In particular, Italy, the UK and Japan – through their respective national industries, Leonardo, Bae Systems and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries – will collaborate in the development of technologies for the sixth generation aerial platform, from a system of systems perspective. The Italian team, in addition to Leonardo – already present in the program since 2018 with Leonardo UK – will involve Avio Aero, Elettronica and MBDA Italia together with the entire innovative and productive ecosystem of the country”.

Today the farewell of the Atlantia holding stock from Piazza Affari becomes official, following the takeover bid launched by Schema Alpha (vehicle company owned by Edizione of the Benetton and Blackstone family). A press release was issued this morning, in which it was announced that Schema Alfa had initiated the procedure for fulfilling the Obligation to Squeeze-out and the Right to Squeeze-out to acquire 100% of Atlantia and that Atlantia’s shares are now delisted on Euronext Milan.

Atlantia is therefore wholly owned by Edizione, Blackstone Infrastructure Partners and Fondazione CRT.

Positive sentiment on global stock markets after Wall Street closed higher. US futures are positive, as are Asian stocks.

Yesterday the S&P 500 gained 0.75%, the Dow Jones rose 183.56 points (+0.55%), the Nasdaq jumped 1.13%. However, even with the gains on the eve, all three US indices are preparing to end the week lower: the S&P 500 lost 2.6% on a weekly basis, the Nasdaq more than 3%, the Dow Jones retreated by 1.8% pricing in, like the rest of global equities, fears of an impending global recession.

Producer Price Index inflation for November will be released today in the US.

The PPI index will give Jerome Powell’s Fed and the markets further information on the US inflation trend, endorsing or dampening expectations of a 50 basis point hike in US rates at the upcoming meeting on December 13-14.

Tokyo stocks jumped more than 1%, Hong Kong jumped more than 2%.

Among the best stocks of the Ftse Mib, Amplifon, Interpump, UniCredit; among the worst Stellantis, Tenaris, Eni.