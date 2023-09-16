Piazza Affari gets a plus sign, Stellantis and Leonardo in pole position

European stock markets close today’s session and the last one of the week on a rise. On Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib closed with an increase of 0.08% at 28,895.39 points, with purchases especially on Stellantis (+1.9%), Leonardo (+1.6%) and Telecom Italia (+1.2% ) while Amplifon (-3%) and Poste Italiane (-1.1%) retreated.

Yesterday the Eurotower raised interest rates by 25 bps, bringing the main refinancing rate to 4.5% and the deposit rate to 4.0%, but signaled that the cost of money is now at levels that contribute to the return of inflation towards the target, if maintained long enough. Lagarde clarified that it cannot be said whether the peak has been reached, but the impression is that this may have been the ECB’s last rise.

The new estimates predict lower GDP growth until 2025, while inflation has been revised upwards in 2023 and 2024, but with core inflation in 2024 slightly lower than previous forecasts.

On Forex, the euro/dollar exchange rate is rising in the 1.067 area.

Among raw materials, oil (Brent) stands at around 93.7 dollars a barrel.

On European bonds, the BTP-Bund spread increased to 176 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.4%.

Next week the focus will be on central banks and especially on the Federal Reserve meeting (Wednesday). Expectations are for rates to be maintained at current levels. In addition to the Fed, the BoE (Thursday) and BoJ (Friday) meetings are also on the calendar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

