The positive tone of the European markets is confirmed, closing the week with a strong rise with the major banks today. The record rate hike decided yesterday by the ECB did not scare the markets and today the Ftse Mib recovered the 22,000 points threshold, closing at 22,094 points (+ 1.92%). On the parterre of Piazza Affari, the substantial upward movement of banks is noted with + 5.33% for Intesa Sanpaolo, followed by Unicredit (+ 1.77%) and Banco BPM (+3.18) already yesterday major players in positive after the close record by the ECB. “The entry into a scenario of positive and progressively rising rates expands the safety buffer to face a potentially severe macro deterioration”, comment the Equita Sim analysts.

Very good today Tenaris at + 4.92% and A2A at + 4.91%.

TIM is recovering (+ 2.82% to € 0.197) which yesterday dropped 4%, hitting new all-time lows.

Focus today on the meeting of EU energy ministers to discuss an EU-wide solution for a gas price cap. The various countries have not been able to reach a preliminary agreement with the German Chancellor Scholz who said that the price ceiling is now premature. From the pre-meeting indiscretions, the Netherlands would tend to agree to apply a cap to Russian gas, but opposed to the Italian proposal to apply the gas price cap to all gas imported into Europe. Germany would be opposed to a generalized cap (lower price would imply an increase in gas consumption), but also to apply it to Russian gas.