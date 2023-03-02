Piazza Affari closes +0.3%

The European Stock Exchanges, including Piazza Affari, closed positively supported by energy, food and utility stocks. A mostly cautious session because it was marked by inflation in the eurozone, slowing down but beyond estimates, and by the statements of the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde open to interventions on interest rates even beyond those already planned for March.

Zurich, despite Credit Suisse’s plunge (-6% on fears of the financial impact of the many pending lawsuits), was the best performer (+1%) but Amsterdam and Paris also rose by more than half a percentage point. The other indices are more cautious: Piazza Affari closed trading anyway with a rise of 0.3%.

The best and the worst

Bright Amplifier (+4%) after the quarterly report, Tenaris did well (+2.7%) in the wake of the performance of its French competitor Vallourec which published its 2022 results. Campari (+3.7%) and above all utilities and companies shined energy (+1.5% Erg, +1.3% Enel, +1.2% Eni, +1.7% Terna). Well too Mayor Tecnimont: closes at 3.9 euros (+1.67%).

glide for StMicroelectronics (-3.2%) after Tesla, of which the chip group is a supplier, announced its intention to reduce the use of silicon carbide technologies. Banks are down with Banco Bpm and Unicredit down by more than 1%, down MPS (-3%) which from 20 March will enter the Ftse Mib index in place of Buzzi.

THE DAY OF THE VERY HOT

MAYOR TECNIMONT

It closes 2022 with a consolidated net profit of 90.4 million (+12%) in line with expectations. Revenues amounted to 3.46 billion, up 21% on the previous year. In 2023 revenues should be in the range of 3.88-4.2 billion, the consensus was 3.9 billion. Dividend of €0.124. The stock gained 1.67% to €3

SAIPEM

Closing €1.53 Marks new tops from July. Strengthening trend. A new LONG strategy is ready. Citi raises the target price to €2.20. JPMorgan raises its target to 2.05 euros, BUY. Equity Sim brought it to €1.55. Mediobanca Securities at €1.8. Together with Pizzarotti, he won the tender for the construction of the high-speed railway station in Florence. The overall contract is worth one billion euros, Saipem’s share is 529 million. For the stock, it closed stable at €1.53 (-0.06%)

BONDS

Closing slightly moved for the spread at 187.5 points from 188. The yield on BTPs drops to 4.62%. The ten-year T Bond went beyond the psychological threshold of 4% and closed at 4.07%. The yield on the Bund rises to 2.75%, a new high since 2011.

PETROLIUM

Brent in May at 84.6 dollars while the Wti in April it is at 78.1 dollars a barrel.

GAS

Below quota 47 euro al MWh.

CURRENCIES

Euro down 0.6% to 1.06 dollars

ORO

At 1,838 dollars the ounce (minus-0.4%)