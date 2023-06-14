Home » Piazza Affari, here are Banca IMI’s favorite stocks
Piazza Affari, here are Banca IMI's favorite stocks

Pricing power, financial solidity and growing dividends. Are the three criteria, according to analysts Bank Imi, through which to bet on the companies of Piazza Affari in the second half of the year. The top picks selected by the investment house, reads a report, will have to be able to resist in a challenging context both in terms of macroeconomics and in terms of profits and will be able to do so thanks to an ability to determine the prices of products and services to address cost inflation, a capital structure that does not expose them to “releverage” risk, and visibility into dividend growth as investors seek assets that offset the effects of inflation.

Banca Imi’s favorites are Banca Mediolanum, Enav, Enel, Generali, Interpump, Inwit, Moncler, Prysmian and Unicredit. The view on four sectors is negative: automotive components, capital goods, exploration and production in oil&gas and among utilities those dedicated to renewables.

Beware of interest rates

In its analysis, Banca Imi underlines how the real cause of the contraction of the multiples among the Italian listed companies was the high level of interest rates and not the lower corporate profits. For this reason, the broker does not expect a revaluation until investors see the ECB return “dovish” on interest rates.

The trend in corporate profits, expected to be substantially stable compared to 2022, will not help support the market valuations of listed companies and Banca Imi underlines that it is less confident about the possibility of a profit rebound in 2024.

