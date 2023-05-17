Home » Piazza Affari in decline, in the crosshairs the Tim banks in recovery
Declining opening for Piazza Affari, with the index Ftse Mib down about half a point. The other European markets also saw little movement, but with a prevalence of sales. Closing down for Wall Street on the eve, weighed down by fears about the US default, which could start as early as June 1st. Decline of more than 1% for Dow Joneswhile the Nasdaq it limited losses to 0.18%.

“It is essential that Congress take action as soon as possible“, because “a US default would generate a catastrophe economic and financial […] Our economy would be in an unprecedented storm,” said the US Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen. Oil and gold are also down in New York.

Retrace Mps, purchases on Tim

In Asia, purchases in Tokyo prevail, with the index Nikkei which rises by 0.77% after the data on the Japanese GDP which in the first quarter was better than expected.

Among the titles in Milan retraces Banca Mps after the progress of the eve. In general, the banks are down after the rumors about the possible tax on extra profits. salt Tim still grappling with the network dossier. The accounts of Iliad tone up the prices

Spread little moved at 188 basis points.

