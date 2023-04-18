Piazza Affari in the pink jersey in Europe closes at +0.7%

Positive day for the stock exchanges of the Old Continent, with Piazza Affari at the top, supported by the banks. Milan’s Ftse Mib closes up 0.7% to 27,891 points, with purchases above all on Mps (+5.6%), Bper (+4.1%), Banca Generali (+2.3%) and Unicredit (+2.2%). Down Saipem (-1.3%), Erg (-1.6%) and Leonardo (-1.8%).

Wall Street, on the other hand, was weak after the results of Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, while the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, James Bullard, said he supported continuous rate hikes to fight inflation. Netflix accounts arriving tonight with closed markets.

Some key Chinese data came from the macroeconomic agenda, in particular those above expectations on GDP (+4.5% on an annual basis in 1Q), supported by the post-Covid reopening. Retail sales also did well, while industrial production disregarded estimates. In Europe, the Zew index tumbled from -32.5 to -46.5 points, indicating worsening sentiment on German economic conditions. Eurozone inflation data and the Fed’s Beige Book are scheduled for tomorrow.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread fell slightly to 181 bp, with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.28%. The euro/dollar climbs back to 1.096 while oil (Brent) is confirmed above 85 dollars a barrel.