Piazza Affari interrupts rising streak, Nexi’s thud

Interlocutory day for Piazza Affari after the rally of the last four sessions. The Ftse Mib closed -0.22% at 21.472 points. Meanwhile, positive feedback from the US learning season continues to arrive with numbers beyond expectations from Netflix yesterday evening (profits, turnover and subscription growth beyond expectations in the 3rd quarter). “Better-than-expected results from Netflix, Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson suggest that further positive news could help drive stocks up in the near term, even if the broader context still looks bleak,” IG experts commented this morning. Tonight focus on Tesla’s quarterly.

On the macro front, euro area inflation stood at 9.9% in September, just under 10% of the first flash reading. In the UK, inflation hit 10.1% per annum in September, with rising food costs offsetting falling fuel prices. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, also increased more than expected, to 0.6% on a monthly basis and an annual rate of 6.5%.

On the Piazza Affari parterre, a positive day for oil stocks with + 2.87% for Tenaris and + 1.16% for ENI. He slightly retracts TIM (-0.11%) after the rally on the eve dictated by rumors about a possible offer on the entire company by CVC.

Nexi stands out among the worst today (-3.87%) which today signed a partnership with Illimity to support Italian SMEs. Also today the analysts of Banca Akros confirmed the buy recommendation on the share with a revised target price from 13.50 to 13.10 euros.

