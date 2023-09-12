Piazza Affari is at the top in Europe but is also a record for the spread

The estimates of the EU Commission

Rebound at the beginning of the week for European stock markets. Contributing are the signs of recovery of the Chinese economy, the hypotheses of a Federal Reserve remaining firm on rates in September and above all the idea that the correction of estimates on inflation and growth in the Eurozone by the EU Commission could lead the ECB to do not touch on the cost of money in Thursday’s meeting. In 2023, Eurozone GDP is expected to grow by 0.8% and inflation to stop at 5.6%. https://www.veritaeaffari.it/economia/rallentamento-germania-preoccupa-anche-italia/

Instead it worries him spread at 175 basis points, the highest in the last two months.

Piazza Affari, driven by banks and oil companies, was the best with an increase of 1.03% after having lost 1.5% in the entire previous eighth. Rise of around 0.7% for Madrid while Paris closed at +0.5% and Frankfurt (+0.4%) was held back by the crash of Mtu Aero Engines which could have a negative impact on the accounts resulting from the withdrawal of engines for aircraft made with the partner Pratt&Witney.

Saipem protagonists

In Piazza Affari, another leading session for Saipem (+4.9%) in the wake of the orders announced on Friday and the new rise in oil prices. The prospect of a substantial change to the tax on extra profits by the Italian government has led to the recovery of all banking securities, the real ballast of the Ftse Mib in the eighth pass. Bper and Intesa Sanpaolo (+2.7% both) were the most lively.

Juventus counterattack

Outside the basket of the big names, Juventus’s +2.1% despite Exor’s denial on the possible sale of the Juventus club and the +3% of MediaForEurope shares on the day in which Silvio Berlusconi’s children will formalize the acceptance of the inheritance are noteworthy of his father who passed away in June.

On the currency market, it was a generally slow session for the US dollar: the exchange rate between the euro and the dollar rose to 1.0746 (1.0704 on Friday). Dollar/yen at 146.46 (from 146.12) after having also fallen below 146 on indications from the Bank of Japan which is ready to review its negative rate policy soon. Euro/yen at 157.4 (from 157.84).

Oil has moved little: October WTI remains at 87.5 dollars a barrel, November Brent at 90.8 dollars a barrel. Natural gas up 4% to 36 euros per megawatt hour.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

