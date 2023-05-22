Piazza Affari is overflowing with coupons. Closed on May 22nd

Waiting for the US debt deal

The knot of the US debt and the Fed’s choices on rates in the second half of the year create the conditions for an overall slow trading session for European stock markets in view of the key data of the week which will concern tomorrow’s May PMI indices and Thursday’s US PCE deflator. However, the vivacity of the banks allowed Madrid to close up by about half a percentage point and Milan not to be penalized too much by the coupon detachment: against a technical drop due to dividends of -1.27% in fact, the Ftse Mib closed trading at -0.76%. Frankfurt and Paris are down, London and Amsterdam are above parity.

Banks well

Among the big brilliant MPs (+3.9%) together with Banco Bpm (+1.8%) and Mediobanca (+1.6%). Automotive sales which performed well last week: -1.3% Cnh which on Friday benefited from the accounts of its competitor Deere, -1% Iveco, -0.7% Stellantis. Outside the Ftse Mib, Banca Ifis +3.8% thanks to the industrial partnership with Mediobanca on non-performing loans, Juventus -0.6% (which even lost 5%) pending the judgment of the Federal Court of Appeal of the Federcalcio on the possible penalty in the league for the case of capital gains.

The gas at its lowest

On the foreign exchange market, the exchange rate between the euro and the dollar remained in the 1.08 area (1.0803 from 1.0816). Flat oil with July Brent at 75.6 dollars a barrel and July Wti at 71.7 dollars a barrel. Natural gas down 3% to 29.17 euros per megawatt hour.