Home » Piazza Affari is positive (+0.6%) with EU stock exchanges and Wall Street
Business

Piazza Affari is positive (+0.6%) with EU stock exchanges and Wall Street

by admin
Piazza Affari is positive (+0.6%) with EU stock exchanges and Wall Street

The European stock exchanges closed the session mostly up, also supported by the positive performance of Wall Street in the first hours of trading. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib ends with a gain of 0.6% to 27,566 points, with purchases above all on CNH (+3.1%), Recordati (+2.6%) and Tenaris (+2.4%) . Reductions instead for the utilities Enel (-0.7%), Hera (-0.55%) and Snam (-0.4%).

Well tuned Wall Street, after the inflation data that showed a slowdown to 4.0% on an annual basis, even if the core consumer price index remains well above the Fed’s target (at 5.3 %).

Analysts agree on a pause in the restrictive cycle by the US central bank in the meeting which starts today and will end tomorrow. However, the possibility of further tightening in July remains high. The ECB will meet on Thursday, from which it expects an increase of 25 basis points in the cost of money.

From today’s macro agenda also came the German Zew index (improving to -8.5 points) and Istat data which show 104,000 more employed persons in the first quarter.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread contracted again to 163 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond at 4.06%. During the day, the Treasury placed 7.5 billion euro of BTPs at 3.7 and 30 years. UK bonds are under pressure, after worse-than-expected data on wage growth, fueling the BoE’s prospect of rising rates up to 6%.

Among raw materials, oil (Brent) climbs back to 74 dollars a barrel while gas leaps by 15% close to 36 €/Mwh. On Forex, the euro/dollar is back close to 1.08, with the greenback held back by inflation data, while the pound exceeds 1.26 dollars.

You may also like

Pilot project for internet on the train? That’s...

Istat: half a million more employed, but the...

Energy – Spahn welcomes changes to the heating...

Fiera Milano: new appointments to accelerate growth

“DB Navigator” is being revised: Hope for the...

Mazda CX-30: the update arrives, here’s what changes...

Eurovita, own funds and Solvency overestimated for years...

Do we really need a new train app?

“Landings almost halved in May. Continue with the...

Compromise heating dispute: graphics show the pace of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy