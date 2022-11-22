Closing up for the Ftse Mib, which ends trading up 0.96% at 24,590 points. Performance on average in line with that of the other European stock exchanges and also supported by the positive performance of Wall Street, as historically frequently happens in the week of Thanksgiving Day.

The S&P500 advanced by 0.7% and the Nasdaq by 0.4%, thanks also to some corporate results and to the signs of the Federal Reserve’s openness to a slowdown in the cycle of tightening on rates to counter inflation.

In particular, for Mary Daly (San Francisco Fed) officials must consider the delays with which monetary policy is transmitted in the economy, while Loretta Mester (Cleveland) said she is willing to reduce the pace of adjustments to the cost of money . Tomorrow evening attention will focus on the minutes relating to the last meeting of the FOMC, while the minutes of the ECB are expected on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the OECD reiterated that central banks must continue to raise rates, despite the significant slowdown in the global economy, as rising prices are hurting real incomes and the picture risks worsening without policy intervention monetary.

Returning to Piazza Affari, Enel closed positive (+0.5%) after the presentation of the 2023-25 ​​Plan, which envisages investments of 37 billion euros and a disposal plan of 21 billion. These will make it possible to reduce the group’s debt as early as next year. The dividend per share will be maintained at €0.43 over the three-year period, up from €0.40 in 2022.

The purchases above all reward Tenaris (+6.6%) and Eni (+4.5%), in the wake of the recovery of crude oil. Yesterday oil prices were sunk by rumors about a possible increase in production by OPEC+. Hypotheses denied by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, which have allowed the WTI to return above 81 dollars a barrel.

Telecom Italia was also among the best (+3.45%), while work continued on the single network dossier. The non-binding offer from CDP for NetCo, the company into which Tim’s network assets will flow, to be integrated with the Open Fiber infrastructure, should arrive by November 30th. The estimated valuation for NetCo is between 16 and 18 billion euros, including 12 billion of Tim’s debt which would flow into the new company.

No significant impact on the financial markets from the new budget maneuver approved by the Meloni government. “We believe that the measures have confirmed expectations and have been judged by investors as ongoing solutions compared to those promoted by the previous government”, underline the experts of IG Italia, adding that “the yields of the two-year BTP, usually more sensitive to government economies, have shown a very similar trend to that of their European peers”.