Weak day for Piazza Affari and the other European stock exchanges. The Ftse Mib closed down by 0.16% to 23,688 points with Azimut (+6%) in light after the announcement of a commercial partnership to support Unicredit’s asset management (+1.8%). Intesa (+3.2%) and Fineco (+2.3%) also performed well. Letter instead on Diasorin (-3.7%), Inwit (-2.55%) and Hera (-2.3%).

The Btp-Bund spread widens further to 210 basis points, in the aftermath of the leap triggered by the Eurotower meeting.

Wall Street also fell on the day of the “four witches”, in which futures and options on indices and shares expired simultaneously.

Sentiment has been weighed down in recent sessions by hawkish guidance from central banks. Fed, ECB and BoE have reaffirmed their commitment to tackle inflation with new rate hikes, while slowing down the pace of tightening with 50 basis point adjustments.

The Eurotower also announced the start of quantitative tightening starting from March 2023 and underlined that rates will have to increase further “significantly” and “at a constant pace”, in the face of inflation in the euro area which for Christine Lagarde still remains “too tall”.

The US central bank ruled out rate cuts in 2023 and officials’ dot plots pointed to a terminal value at 5.1%, higher than expected and 4.6% three months earlier. Finally, the British institute reaffirmed its intention to continue to proceed “forcefully, if necessary” to bring prices under control.

As for macro data, according to preliminary PMI readings for December, the decline in the eurozone extended for the sixth consecutive month, although the rate of decline in activity slowed for the second consecutive month, thanks to the reduction lost orders, improving supply conditions, reducing price pressures and boosting business confidence.

In the USA, on the other hand, the PMI indices signaled a further drop in production in the month of December. Both manufacturers and service providers experienced sharper declines in output as weaker demand conditions, inflation and interest rate hikes dampened activity levels.

The coming week will see a semi-festive climate, with few major events and data. As far as central banks are concerned, a speech by ECB Vice President De Guindos and a meeting of the Boj are scheduled. The numbers on US consumer confidence and the German Ifo index are expected from the macro agenda. Finally, a meeting of EU energy ministers is scheduled for Monday to seek an agreement on the gas price cap.