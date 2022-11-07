Home Business Piazza Affari little move at the start: bad Unicredit, new shot by TIM (+ 4%)
Piazza Affari little move at the start: bad Unicredit, new shot by TIM (+ 4%)

Prevalence of sales in the first glimpses of the new eighth in Piazza Affari. The Ftse Mib drops 0.10% to 23.258 points. In trouble among the blue chips of Piazza Affari stands out the -3.02% of Unicredit. Ferrari is also bad with -1.07%. On the other hand, Intesa rose well with + 1.53% and Enel with approximately + 1%. The best is TIM with + 4%.

The Ftse Mib last week pushed up to the highest levels since 10 June, filing the fifth consecutive positive week (+ 3.34%), appreciating by over three thousand points from the lows reached on 15 October at 20,191 points.

Global markets had found support on Friday in hopes that China could begin easing some of its tightening measures on the Covid front, but comments over the weekend seem to dampen that hope. Looking at the corporate front, Apple cut its production forecast for its new iPhone by three million units due to cooling demand.

