Piazza Affari little moved. Ti collapses, in Mps light

Piazza Affari little moved

Piazza Affari does not budge from the previous values, in line with the main Euroland markets, cautiously positive overall, with eyes fixed on the American quarterly reports, waiting for the next moves by the central banks. Meanwhile on the US markets theS&P-500which recorded a decrease of 0.23%.

On the currency market, the eeuro / dollar, which trades on the previous day’s values ​​of 1.096. Widespread sales onoro, which continues the day at $1,990.5 an ounce. Oil sales prevail (Light Sweet Crude Oil), which continues the day at 79.4 dollars per barrel, down sharply by 1.81%.

Small step to the top of the spreadwhich reaches +180 basis points, showing an increase of 3 basis points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP equal to 4.27%.

Among the indices of Euroland essentially unchanged Frankfurtwhich reports a moderate +0.08%, remains close to parity London (-0,13%); Paris advances by 0.21%. Basically stable Piazza Affari, which continues the session at the levels of the eve, with the FTSE MIB which stops at 27,935 points; along the same lines, a day without infamy and without praise for the FTSE Italia All-Sharewhich remains at 30,122 points.

At the top of the ranking of the most important titles of Milan, we find Banca MPS (+3,81%), Hera (+2,57%), A2A (+2,45%) e BPM Bank (+2,04%).

The strongest sales, on the other hand, show up Telecom Italia, which continues trading at -8.27%. They focus their sales on Saipem, which suffers a drop of 2.48%. Sales on STMicroelectronics, which records a drop of 2.11%. It moves below parity Leonardoshowing a decrease of 1.21%.