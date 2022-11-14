The Milan Stock Exchange is still updating the highs of over 5 months that it had pushed last week. The Ftse Mib, which jumped by more than 17% in the last month, closed today at + 0.58% at 24,596 points. Among the individual stocks, Saipem was on show today with + 4.17% and Leonardo with + 2.93%.

Benefits Unicredit (+ 0.55% to 12.87 euros) and Banco BPM (+ 0.26%). Over the weekend Davide Leone, among the leading shareholders of Banco BPM with the fund Davide Leone & Partners (Dlp) which holds approximately 4.7% of the capital, stated that the options for a possible M&A agreement could include Cariparma (a group Credit Agricole) or UniCredit. At the same time, Giuseppe Castagna, CEO of Banco, in an interview with Corriere Economia was cautious on the M&A front, excluding the acquisition of new companies in 2023, lacking opportunities on the market.

Male Prysmian (-2.35%) and Recordati (-1.15%), while Azimut lost 1.03% after HSBC cut the recommendation to hold.

After the push that came from below-expected US inflation last Thursday, today we continue to look at the Fed’s next moves. and it will take a series of similar data before the Fed relaxes its restrictive policy. However, Waller believes the Fed may now be thinking of a slower rate hike.