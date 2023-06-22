Piazza Affari on Powell’s roller coaster

Business Square on the swing in the day of Jerome Powell. Started well, it turned negative when the number one of the Fed announced that there will be new rate hikes. In the end it went up again. The Ftse Mib it closed the session up 0.16% to 27,620 points. The banks with held up the fate of the Italian list Unicredit up 3% to 20.5 euros, after the declarations of CEO Orcel on the excellent results of 2023, bpm bank scored a +2.2%. Oil-related stocks also made a strong recovery: Tenaris splashes more than 3%, Enior by 2.2%, returning above the 13 euro level.

We don’t like Brembo’s move to the Netherlands

Still bad Pirelli (-1.22%), as well as Stm (-2,32%) e Moncler (-2%). It collapses Brembo (-6%) after the announcement of the transfer of the registered office to the Netherlands in order to be able to use the multiple voting system and, operators fear, to climb Pirelli of which it already has 6% in its portfolio. Challenging China, however, is not a walk in the park.

Seri celebrates public aid

Seri Industrial rises by over 14%, after announcing that it will be the protagonist of the Packaging to Polymers project. A plant will be built in Molise to produce recycled plastic raw materials. The plan envisages total investments of 109 million, subsidized with resources from the Made in Italy ministry for around 82 million, of which 30 million in non-repayable grants and 52 million in subsidized loans. Insured earnings.

Gold still suffering

If the Fed hikes rates further, the dollar will strengthen further. Not good news for gold which for months now hasn’t been able to break through the $2,000 mark. Even today we go down to 1920, the minimum since the beginning of spring.

