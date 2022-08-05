Over 100 transactions for a total value of 752 million euros in the first half of 2022. IR Top Consulting, financial boutique specialized in Capital Markets and in Listing Advisory, IPO Partner of Borsa Italiana, presents the results of the analyzes carried out by the Observatory EGM, the financial analysis and research center managed by the internal Research Department, on M&A transactions carried out by companies listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market.

Between 2021 and the first half of 2022 n. 58 companies listed on EGM (equal to 33.3% of the total) achieved n. 101 acquisition transactions. The overall investment was equal to 751.7 million euros, for an average investment per single transaction of 8.2 million euros. 82% of the target companies are Italian, while 12% of the transactions involved European companies and 6% involved non-European companies.

The top 3 companies for no. of operations are Digital360 (which made 12 acquisitions), DigiTouch (with 5 transactions) and NVP (4 acquisitions).

Anna Lambiase, CEO of IR Top Consulting: “M&A operations are one of the most widespread“ use of proceeds ”policies after the IPO on Euronext Growth Milan. The data from our EGM Observatory show how growth by internal lines and M&A programs have led to a development of companies, promoting various consolidation processes in different sectors of the Italian business fabric. 58 companies listed on the EGM have carried out 101 acquisitions, for a total investment of 751.7 million euros. The reorganizations linked to the M&A activity have led to a consequent restructuring of business models, an acceleration of digital development and greater attention to sustainability issues. These operations are also possible thanks to increasingly increasing investments aimed at favoring the birth and development of new technologies or supply chains to expand the outlet markets. The stock market listing proves to be the most used tool by SMEs to accelerate growth by external lines “.