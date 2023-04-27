Home » Piazza Affari opens down, Banco Bpm rises again
Business

Piazza Affari opens down, Banco Bpm rises again

by admin
Piazza Affari opens down, Banco Bpm rises again

Declining opening for Piazza Affari

Declining opening for Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib who scores early on -0,25% at 27,040 points. The thwarted closure of Wall Street (Dow Jones -0.67%, Nasdaq +0.48%) does not give indications to the European markets, which at the opening all move in slight decline.

Ventite on Mps, Saipem and Stm

The spread slightly increased a 188 basis points after the tensions of recent days on Italian government bonds.

Among the positive titles in the first bars are noted bpm bank e Amplifier. While they mark declines of more than 1% Monte dei Paschi, Saipem and St Microelectronics.

See also  In the short term, it is expected that pig prices will still have some room for recovery under the support of staged tight supply.

You may also like

Why the sale to Carrier Global is a...

Istat, business and household confidence picks up again...

In 2023, “Huixia Insurance” officially released and upgraded...

“Old Money”: How the series Succession sparked a...

Enel, Iss promotes Scaroni and Cattaneo but indicates...

Christian Lindner against stricter EU climate standards for...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 27th. Meta better than...

Samsung Electronics’ Q1 net profit plunges 86% –...

The five worst opportunities for passive income

Retire earlier: This is how much you should...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy