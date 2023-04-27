Piazza Affari opens down, Banco Bpm rises again

Declining opening for Piazza Affari

Declining opening for Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib who scores early on -0,25% at 27,040 points. The thwarted closure of Wall Street (Dow Jones -0.67%, Nasdaq +0.48%) does not give indications to the European markets, which at the opening all move in slight decline.

Ventite on Mps, Saipem and Stm

The spread slightly increased a 188 basis points after the tensions of recent days on Italian government bonds.

Among the positive titles in the first bars are noted bpm bank e Amplifier. While they mark declines of more than 1% Monte dei Paschi, Saipem and St Microelectronics.