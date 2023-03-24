Declining opening for Piazza Affari

Opening under the sign of sales for Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib which in the first exchanges gives it 0,8% at 26,221 points. The Milanese price list is aligned with the main continental squares, with Frankfurt which loses 0.49% e London down 0.59%. Still under pressure i bankingwith all the securities in the sector reporting declines of more than 2% in the first stages.

Uncertainty prevails

The climate of uncertainty prevails on the markets. The petrolium closed trading in New York with the WTI falling below 70 dollars per barrel. forward jump oforowhich with an increase of 2.4% a 1994 dollars an ounce tap the highest level since March 10, 2022at the height of tension for the start of the war in Ukraine.