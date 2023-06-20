Piazza Affari opens down, Tim goes against the trend

Piazza Affari opens with a decrease

Declining opening for Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib index marking a drop of 0.30% in the first few minutes after the start of trading. Asian stock markets were weak on fears of a slowdown in Chinese growth despite the monetary policy maneuvers of the central bank of Beijing. Wall Street also fell on watch, with the Dow Jones shedding 0.32% while the Nasdaq composite lost 0.68%.

Tim bucking the trend

Among the shares of Piazza Affari, the leap of Tim stands out, which marks an increase of 1.79%. The TLC group announced that the examination of the offers received for Netco will conclude on Thursday 22 June.

Spread up to 155 basis points.

