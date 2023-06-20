Home » Piazza Affari opens down, Tim goes against the trend
Business

Piazza Affari opens down, Tim goes against the trend

by admin
Piazza Affari opens down, Tim goes against the trend

Piazza Affari opens with a decrease

Declining opening for Piazza Affari, with the Ftse Mib index marking a drop of 0.30% in the first few minutes after the start of trading. Asian stock markets were weak on fears of a slowdown in Chinese growth despite the monetary policy maneuvers of the central bank of Beijing. Wall Street also fell on watch, with the Dow Jones shedding 0.32% while the Nasdaq composite lost 0.68%.

Tim bucking the trend

Among the shares of Piazza Affari, the leap of Tim stands out, which marks an increase of 1.79%. The TLC group announced that the examination of the offers received for Netco will conclude on Thursday 22 June.

Spread up to 155 basis points.

See also  Golem.de: IT news for professionals

You may also like

Germans believe that working from home makes them...

Intel: invests €30 billion in chip plant in...

Deutsche Bahn wants to get delays under control...

SiliconAuto is born, the latest Stellantis-Foxconn joint-venture for...

Hi-Tech Visual Construction Accelerates to MLED COB Ten...

The double crisis of the German economy is...

Rheinmetall was still doing business with Russia months...

Charm, from “wetsuit” to elegant dinners to climbing...

Weilai joins the bloody price war, the electric...

Page not found | WiWo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy