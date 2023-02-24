Home Business Piazza Affari opens higher after the decline in German GDP
Piazza Affari opens higher after the decline in German GDP

Piazza Affari opens higher after the decline in German GDP

The cold autumn of Germany

Piazza Affari is doing well. The European stock exchanges open slightly higher in the wake of the positive closure of Wall Street. Frankfurt rises by 0.24% to 15,513.24 points, London gains 0.33% to 7,933.50 points and Paris by 0.63 % to 7,363.30. Milan marks up 0.4%.

German GDP falls in December

Cold autumn in Germany. Fourth quarter GDP was revised downwards to -0.4%. The consensus expected confirmation of the first reading, -0.2%. Year on year, GDP marks an increase of 0.3%, from +0.5% in the first reading.


But the confidence index rises

In March, German consumer confidence should continue its improving trend thanks to lower energy prices and a less negative than expected economic environment. The Istituto Gfk which forecasts an index equal to -30.5 points for March, an increase of 3.3 points compared to February. The index thus continues its rise that began in November, after four consecutive months of decline in the face of rising inflation. “The recent drop in energy prices, but also expert estimates that a recession in Germany can now be avoided this year are slowly restoring optimism,” GfK commented in the note.

US inflation

Today’s data on US personal income and spending will be released before the markets open. Consent to +4.3%

