Piazza Affari opens higher, Saipem shines

3
Opening up for Piazza Affari
Opening on the rise for Piazza Affari, which in the first stages marks a progress of more than half a percentage point. Thwarted sitting on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones closed on parity while the Nasdaq it lost more than 1%.
Bank purchases
Among the stocks with the largest capitalization shines Saipem, up more than 2% after the announcement of two new contracts for 550 million euros. The banking sector is well tuned, with Unicredit which rises by more than 1%.
Spread slightly moved at 156 points
See also Zhu Shaoxing and other well-known fund managers shot, reaching 3 times the big bull stocks! _ Securities Times