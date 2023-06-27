Home » Piazza Affari opens higher, Saipem shines
Business

Opening up for Piazza Affari

Opening on the rise for Piazza Affari, which in the first stages marks a progress of more than half a percentage point. Thwarted sitting on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones closed on parity while the Nasdaq it lost more than 1%.

Bank purchases

Among the stocks with the largest capitalization shines Saipem, up more than 2% after the announcement of two new contracts for 550 million euros. The banking sector is well tuned, with Unicredit which rises by more than 1%.

Spread slightly moved at 156 points

