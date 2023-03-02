Negative opening for Piazza Affari and the other European stock exchanges, after the weak closure of Wall Street and the cautious morning of the Asian stock exchanges.

The Ftse Mib drops 0.9% in points area, with sales in particular on Stm (-7%), after Tesla declared during its Investor Day that it is using fewer silicon carbide wafers in transistor packages in favor of its internal technology.

Realizations on Moncler (-1.2%), Nexi (-1.4%) and Banco Bpm (-1.2%) also decreased, while Tenaris (+1%) and Amplifon (+0.9%) went against the trend %). In Italy, the numbers on car registrations for February have been published, up by 17.5%.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread widens to 187 basis points with the Italian 10-year yield still up by more than 4.6% after data on German inflation above expectations which fueled pressure on the ECB to raise further rates aggressively. Today the numbers on consumer prices for Italy and the Eurozone are on the calendar.

On Forex, the euro/dollar exchange rate stands at 1.063, while among raw materials, oil (Brent) is little moved in the area of ​​84 dollars a barrel and gas stands at 48.5 euro/Mwh.

American data on jobless claims are also expected in the afternoon, under observation by operators and the Fed to assess the state of health of the labor market pending next week’s job report.