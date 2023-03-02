Home Business Piazza Affari opens in red, Stm at the end of the Ftse Mib
Business

Piazza Affari opens in red, Stm at the end of the Ftse Mib

by admin
Piazza Affari opens in red, Stm at the end of the Ftse Mib

Negative opening for Piazza Affari and the other European stock exchanges, after the weak closure of Wall Street and the cautious morning of the Asian stock exchanges.

The Ftse Mib drops 0.9% in points area, with sales in particular on Stm (-7%), after Tesla declared during its Investor Day that it is using fewer silicon carbide wafers in transistor packages in favor of its internal technology.

Realizations on Moncler (-1.2%), Nexi (-1.4%) and Banco Bpm (-1.2%) also decreased, while Tenaris (+1%) and Amplifon (+0.9%) went against the trend %). In Italy, the numbers on car registrations for February have been published, up by 17.5%.

On bonds, the Btp-Bund spread widens to 187 basis points with the Italian 10-year yield still up by more than 4.6% after data on German inflation above expectations which fueled pressure on the ECB to raise further rates aggressively. Today the numbers on consumer prices for Italy and the Eurozone are on the calendar.

On Forex, the euro/dollar exchange rate stands at 1.063, while among raw materials, oil (Brent) is little moved in the area of ​​84 dollars a barrel and gas stands at 48.5 euro/Mwh.

American data on jobless claims are also expected in the afternoon, under observation by operators and the Fed to assess the state of health of the labor market pending next week’s job report.

See also  Yiwu Huading Nylon Co., Ltd. Announcement on Revocation of Other Risk Warnings and Suspension of the Company's Stock_Situation_Provisions_Risk Warning

You may also like

GdF Foggia, suspected welfare fraud for 192 people

Government, blitz to abolish ballots failed. M5s: “I’m...

Li Xiang: If you don’t sell batteries, the...

Istat: in January the number of employed exceeded...

DRC to African migrants: this is how we...

The government unloads the electric car, stops incentives...

What the suspension of the New START treaty...

Chery backstabs the Great Wall Jietu Traveler real...

Resolution 22 of 27/02/2023 – Participation in the...

Sofia Sacchitelli suffering from heart cancer: “Let’s help...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy